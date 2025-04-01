Quest PharmaTech (CVE:QPT) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Quest PharmaTech Inc. (CVE:QPT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 688986 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Quest PharmaTech Trading Up 33.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of C$6.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03.

Quest PharmaTech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quest PharmaTech Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of targeted cancer. Its lead product candidate is Mab AR 9.6 against truncated O-glycan on MUC16, for targeted cancer therapy applications. The company also offers Oregovomab, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quest PharmaTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest PharmaTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.