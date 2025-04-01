Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Short Interest Down 27.4% in March

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the February 28th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Raia Drogasil Stock Up 5.0 %

RADLY traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,911. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.00. Raia Drogasil has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

Raia Drogasil Company Profile

See Also

Raia Drogasil SA engages in the retail sale of medicines, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics, dermocosmetics, and specialty medicines in Brazil. It also markets its goods through telesales and call centers in the states of São Paulo, Tocantins, and Pernambuco. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

