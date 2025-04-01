Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Short Interest Down 27.4% in March

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the February 28th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Raia Drogasil Stock Up 5.0 %
RADLY traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,911. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.00. Raia Drogasil has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $14.00.
Raia Drogasil Company Profile
