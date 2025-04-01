Rathbones Group Plc (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) Short Interest Up 33.3% in March

Rathbones Group Plc (OTCMKTS:RTBBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Rathbones Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RTBBF remained flat at $22.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Rathbones Group has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $22.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.75.

Rathbones Group Company Profile

Rathbones Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides individual wealth management, asset management, and related services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom, Channel Island, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Asset Management.

