RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Shares Sold by Ballast Asset Management LP

Ballast Asset Management LP reduced its position in shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,293 shares during the period. RCM Technologies makes up approximately 1.5% of Ballast Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ballast Asset Management LP owned about 1.78% of RCM Technologies worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in RCM Technologies by 6.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 20,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in RCM Technologies during the third quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

RCM Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RCMT opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $118.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.53. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $26.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RCM Technologies ( NASDAQ:RCMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $76.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.00 million. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 58.70% and a net margin of 5.77%.

RCMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised shares of RCM Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on RCM Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.