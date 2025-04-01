Real Estate Investors Plc (RLE) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 3rd

Real Estate Investors Plc (LON:RLE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Real Estate Investors Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of LON RLE opened at GBX 29.13 ($0.38) on Tuesday. Real Estate Investors has a 52-week low of GBX 28 ($0.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 37.80 ($0.49). The stock has a market capitalization of £50.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 29.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 31.02.
Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX (1.35) (($0.02)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Real Estate Investors had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 106.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Real Estate Investors will post 4.3650794 earnings per share for the current year.
Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.
