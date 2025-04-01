Real Estate Investors Plc (RLE) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 3rd

Real Estate Investors Plc (LON:RLE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Real Estate Investors Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of LON RLE opened at GBX 29.13 ($0.38) on Tuesday. Real Estate Investors has a 52-week low of GBX 28 ($0.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 37.80 ($0.49). The stock has a market capitalization of £50.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 29.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 31.02.

Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX (1.35) (($0.02)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Real Estate Investors had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 106.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Real Estate Investors will post 4.3650794 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Real Estate Investors news, insider Paul Bassi acquired 500,000 shares of Real Estate Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £145,000 ($187,338.50). 18.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

