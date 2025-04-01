Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Tesla (TSLA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA):

3/31/2025 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $474.00 to $455.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/28/2025 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $420.00 to $345.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2025 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $165.00 to $130.00. They now have a “reduce” rating on the stock.

3/27/2025 – Tesla had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $550.00 price target on the stock.

3/21/2025 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $430.00 to $410.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/20/2025 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $500.00 to $450.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/20/2025 – Tesla had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $550.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2025 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $425.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2025 – Tesla had its “mixed” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

3/18/2025 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $440.00 to $320.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2025 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $515.00 to $430.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2025 – Tesla had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $404.00 price target on the stock.

3/14/2025 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $130.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/12/2025 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $120.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/12/2025 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $175.00 to $170.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/11/2025 – Tesla had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Glj Research.

3/11/2025 – Tesla had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $404.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2025 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $259.00 to $225.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/7/2025 – Tesla had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $550.00 price target on the stock.

3/7/2025 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $388.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $180.00.

3/6/2025 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/6/2025 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $440.00 to $370.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2025 – Tesla had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/4/2025 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $490.00 to $380.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2025 – Tesla had its “cautious” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/3/2025 – Tesla had its “top pick” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $430.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2025 – Tesla was given a new $302.80 price target on by analysts at Wedbush.

2/25/2025 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

2/18/2025 – Tesla had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/12/2025 – Tesla was given a new $328.50 price target on by analysts at Wedbush.

2/12/2025 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Glj Research. They now have a $24.86 price target on the stock.

2/12/2025 – Tesla is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2025 – Tesla had its “cautious” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/10/2025 – Tesla had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

2/10/2025 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $492.00 to $474.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2025 – Tesla had its “mixed” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/31/2025 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA traded up $13.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $272.45. The stock had a trading volume of 45,142,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,219,618. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.21. The firm has a market cap of $876.32 billion, a PE ratio of 133.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,672 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total transaction of $718,046.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,242,273.50. This trade represents a 9.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total value of $13,189,513.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,859,478.69. This trade represents a 10.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 477,228 shares of company stock valued at $166,849,043. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. Avant Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $519,000. Fire Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $5,424,000. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its position in shares of Tesla by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 1,103 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $863,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

