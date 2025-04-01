ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) Short Interest Down 22.1% in March

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 367,200 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the February 28th total of 471,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 50.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
ReShape Lifesciences Price Performance
RSLS stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.59. The stock had a trading volume of 243,505,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,198. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.20. ReShape Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $29.00.
About ReShape Lifesciences
