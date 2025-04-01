ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) Short Interest Down 22.1% in March

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 367,200 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the February 28th total of 471,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 50.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ReShape Lifesciences Price Performance

RSLS stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.59. The stock had a trading volume of 243,505,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,198. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.20. ReShape Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $29.00.

Get ReShape Lifesciences alerts:

About ReShape Lifesciences

(Get Free Report)

See Also

ReShape Lifesciences Inc provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; Lap-Band 2.0 System, an adjustable postoperatively to increase or decrease the pressure to the band in order to optimize an individual's comfort and therapy effectiveness; and ReShape Calibration Tubes, that fits the lesser curvature of the stomach to reach the pylorus.

Receive News & Ratings for ReShape Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReShape Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.