Reviewing GelStat (OTCMKTS:GSAC) & Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH)

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) and GelStat (OTCMKTS:GSAC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hoth Therapeutics and GelStat”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoth Therapeutics N/A N/A -$7.84 million ($1.33) -0.75 GelStat N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

7.1% of Hoth Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Hoth Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of GelStat shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Hoth Therapeutics and GelStat, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hoth Therapeutics 0 0 3 1 3.25 GelStat 0 0 0 0 0.00

Hoth Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 300.00%. Given Hoth Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hoth Therapeutics is more favorable than GelStat.

Risk and Volatility

Hoth Therapeutics has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GelStat has a beta of 2.95, indicating that its stock price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hoth Therapeutics and GelStat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoth Therapeutics N/A -89.68% -82.61% GelStat N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Hoth Therapeutics beats GelStat on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hoth Therapeutics

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19. The company is also developing BioLexa Platform, a proprietary, patented, drug compound platform which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of eczema; and HT-005 for treating patients with lupus, as well as a diagnostic device through a mobile device. The company has license agreements with the George Washington University; Isoprene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Virginia Commonwealth University; the North Carolina State University; Chelexa BioSciences, Inc. and the University of Cincinnati; Zylö Therapeutics, Inc.; and Voltron Therapeutics, Inc. It also has a research collaboration agreement with Weill Cornell Medicine to develop HT-003. Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

About GelStat

GelStat Corporation, a consumer health care company, engages in the research, development, and marketing of over-the-counter and other non-prescription consumer health care products. Its products include GelStat Migraine, a patented solution used for pain relief from migraine headaches; Chews 2 Lose, an appetite suppressant gum for diet aide; All Natural Speed, an energy supplement product; and GelStat Sleep, a product for relief from sleep disorders and its associated symptoms. The company sells its products to retailers, wholesalers, specialty distributors, and catalog merchandisers both directly and through external sales brokers. GelStat Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Palm City, Florida.

