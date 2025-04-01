RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Director Mark Keith Holdsworth Buys 15,000 Shares

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $70,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 106,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,818.16. The trade was a 16.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

RF Industries Stock Performance

RFIL stock opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. RF Industries, Ltd. has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $5.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average is $4.26. The firm has a market cap of $50.04 million, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.09.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). RF Industries had a negative net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. Research analysts predict that RF Industries, Ltd. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of RF Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RF Industries by 13.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of RF Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Further Reading

