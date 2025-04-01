Robert F. Williamson III Purchases 22,192 Shares of Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX) Stock

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) Director Robert F. Williamson III acquired 22,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $50,375.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,799.99. The trade was a 45.62 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Perspective Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CATX traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.96. The company had a trading volume of 891,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,366. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.19. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $19.05.

Institutional Trading of Perspective Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Perspective Therapeutics by 8.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 5.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Perspective Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Perspective Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Perspective Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. 54.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CATX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management raised Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Perspective Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.44.

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

