Rodgers Brothers Inc. Sells 10,000 Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. trimmed its position in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Garrett Motion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the third quarter worth $87,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Garrett Motion in the third quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Special Credit Pa Centerbridge sold 520,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $4,893,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,795,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,177,386.44. The trade was a 5.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,457,412 shares of company stock valued at $13,973,062. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Garrett Motion Stock Up 2.3 %

GTX stock opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.09. Garrett Motion Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.73.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

Featured Articles

