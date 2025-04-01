Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$36.03 and last traded at C$36.06, with a volume of 933502 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$38.43.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RCI.B shares. Barclays cut Rogers Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$63.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$66.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$66.50 to C$64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$60.31.
Rogers Communications Stock Down 6.6 %
About Rogers Communications
Rogers is the largest wireless service provider in Canada, with its more than 10 million subscribers equating to one third of the total Canadian market. Rogers’ wireless business accounted for 60% of the company’s total sales in 2021 and has increasingly provided a bigger portion of total company sales over the last several years.
