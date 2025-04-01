Roundview Capital LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,711 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $8,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 55.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.40 and a 200-day moving average of $58.41. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.46 and a 52-week high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1873 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.