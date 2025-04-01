RWA Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 773 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,291.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 222.5% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,558.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VONG opened at $92.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $81.08 and a 1 year high of $107.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.1366 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

