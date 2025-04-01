RWA Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

AJG stock opened at $345.01 on Tuesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $230.08 and a 1 year high of $350.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.23 billion, a PE ratio of 52.92 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.35.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 12.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 39.88%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $877,569.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,440,499.14. The trade was a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.33, for a total value of $760,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,031,487.89. This represents a 13.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,235 shares of company stock valued at $7,478,224. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AJG shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $352.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $295.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.20.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

