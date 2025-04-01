RWA Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 800 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 202,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,020,000 after purchasing an additional 52,302 shares in the last quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 82,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,980,000 after buying an additional 22,590 shares during the period. Allianz SE bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,333,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 1,112.7% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $579,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BABA. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alibaba Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.14.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA stock opened at $132.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $314.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $68.36 and a 52-week high of $148.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.07). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.19 billion. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.