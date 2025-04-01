RWA Wealth Partners LLC Takes $909,000 Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,183 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,811,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,544,634,000 after purchasing an additional 157,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,976,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,039,000 after buying an additional 67,716 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,791,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,326,000 after buying an additional 131,515 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,318,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,057,000 after acquiring an additional 643,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 925,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,223,000 after acquiring an additional 61,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $182.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $196.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 21.55%. On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JKHY

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.