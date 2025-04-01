Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS) Shares Sold by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 1,148.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,290,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,374 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 371,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after purchasing an additional 30,569 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 268,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 50,961 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,214,000. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 639.2% in the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 110,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 95,766 shares during the period.

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of BATS:CEFS opened at $21.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $264.29 million, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.71. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.03.

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Profile

The Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (CEFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to generate high income by investing in closed-end funds trading at a discount to net asset value and hedging for duration risk.

