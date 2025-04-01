SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Short Interest Update

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 901,300 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the February 28th total of 695,300 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 306,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

SandRidge Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,744. SandRidge Energy has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $15.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.61 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 2.03.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.14). SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business had revenue of $38.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.27 million.

SandRidge Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SandRidge Energy

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. SandRidge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.88%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,004 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 9,471 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 70.5% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 39,490 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 16,329 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in SandRidge Energy by 34.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,502 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the third quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the third quarter valued at $186,000. 61.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

