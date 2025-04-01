Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Short Interest Update

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,600 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the February 28th total of 248,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Sapiens International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPNS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.14. 23,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,795. Sapiens International has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $41.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.98.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Sapiens International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $134.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sapiens International will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sapiens International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Sapiens International’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Sapiens International’s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPNS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 451.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,131,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,168,000 after buying an additional 926,405 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sapiens International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,077,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,961,000 after acquiring an additional 32,126 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sapiens International by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,866,000 after acquiring an additional 155,880 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Sapiens International by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 932,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,062,000 after acquiring an additional 369,947 shares during the period. Finally, Topline Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,147,000. 30.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sapiens International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.