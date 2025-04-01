SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $6,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $220.01 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $183.64 and a 1 year high of $252.64. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 63.98%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBAC. StockNews.com raised SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of SBA Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $240.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.85.

In other SBA Communications news, VP Joshua Koenig sold 2,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.18, for a total transaction of $495,213.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,790.22. This trade represents a 26.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

