Schroder Investment Management Group Has $57.52 Million Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 629,076 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,231 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.32% of Cooper Companies worth $57,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,718 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,190 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,008 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,915 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

COO stock opened at $84.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.03. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.05 and a 12 month high of $112.38.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $964.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.25 million. On average, analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cooper Companies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.25.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

