Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,993,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 929,094 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.26% of Carnival Co. & worth $74,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,095,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,329 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,426,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,906 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,027,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,515,000 after purchasing an additional 811,692 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,649,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,747,000 after buying an additional 877,694 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,249,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,745,000 after buying an additional 223,195 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCL opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.22. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $28.72.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCL shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.89.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

