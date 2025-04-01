Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 1,342,885 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 298.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,793,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,342,885 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.45% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $60,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $45.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.33. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $31.71 and a 1 year high of $46.94.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.