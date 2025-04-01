Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 103,160 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 639,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 103,160 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.13% of Trade Desk worth $76,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $524,187,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,570,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,658,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,264,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,674,000 after acquiring an additional 645,240 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 55.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,549,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,892,000 after acquiring an additional 551,925 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Benchmark raised Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Cfra Research raised Trade Desk to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $133.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total value of $2,283,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,338,485.76. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $509,570.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,754,459.04. The trade was a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $54.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.07. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $141.53. The company has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.63.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 16.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $564.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

