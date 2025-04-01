Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 747,015 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,636,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 747,015 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.38% of Healthpeak Properties worth $52,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DOC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.92.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of DOC stock opened at $20.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day moving average is $21.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.79, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Healthpeak Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. This is an increase from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 348.57%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

