Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Holdings Lifted by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 407.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,451 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $7,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.34 on Tuesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $24.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.24.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

