Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stake Boosted by Nemes Rush Group LLC

Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,504 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $23.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.05. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.21.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0553 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

