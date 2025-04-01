Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) CEO Toni Townes-Whitley Buys 2,000 Shares

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) CEO Toni Townes-Whitley bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.67 per share, with a total value of $223,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,585.61. This represents a 4.63 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of SAIC opened at $112.27 on Tuesday. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $94.68 and a 1 year high of $156.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 20.58%.

SAIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Science Applications International to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Cowen cut Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Science Applications International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Science Applications International by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Featured Stories

