Short Interest in Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Increases By 48.1%

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the February 28th total of 7,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 403,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Anglo American Stock Performance

NGLOY stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.98. 295,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,775. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.17. Anglo American has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anglo American Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Anglo American from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup downgraded Anglo American from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Anglo American from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Clarkson Capital upgraded Anglo American to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anglo American presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

