Short Interest in Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Increases By 48.1%

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the February 28th total of 7,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 403,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Anglo American Stock Performance
NGLOY stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.98. 295,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,775. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.17. Anglo American has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Anglo American Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Anglo American
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
