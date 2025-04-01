Short Interest in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) Rises By 44.0%

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,680,000 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the February 28th total of 3,250,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anywhere Real Estate
Anywhere Real Estate Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE HOUS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 991,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,319. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.06. Anywhere Real Estate has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $6.19.
Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anywhere Real Estate will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
About Anywhere Real Estate
Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.
