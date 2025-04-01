Short Interest in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Decreases By 22.5%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,630,000 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the February 28th total of 9,840,000 shares. Currently, 48.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.
B. Riley Financial Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ RILY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.89. 457,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,997. The firm has a market cap of $118.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.94. B. Riley Financial has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $40.09.
B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The asset manager reported ($4.97) earnings per share for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 48.04% and a negative return on equity of 236.88%. The firm had revenue of $199.31 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On B. Riley Financial
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised B. Riley Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.
View Our Latest Research Report on RILY
About B. Riley Financial
B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than B. Riley Financial
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- D-Wave: Multiple Use Cases Emerge Following Quantum Supremacy
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Amazon Falls Back to a Key Support Line: Here’s How to Play It
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Buffett Trims Equities, But Still Keeps Buying This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.