Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Expands By 49.8%

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, an increase of 49.8% from the February 28th total of 25,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 126,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Stock Performance
NYSE MUJ traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,307. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $10.97 and a 52 week high of $12.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.60.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.
