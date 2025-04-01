Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Expands By 49.8%

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, an increase of 49.8% from the February 28th total of 25,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 126,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Stock Performance

NYSE MUJ traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,307. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $10.97 and a 52 week high of $12.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.60.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 26,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.