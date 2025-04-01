Short Interest in BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Expands By 53.8%

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,388,200 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the February 28th total of 902,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 278,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

BYD Trading Down 1.8 %

BYDDF opened at $50.88 on Tuesday. BYD has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $54.60. The firm has a market cap of $148.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.37.

BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.49 billion.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of BYD in a research note on Friday.

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

