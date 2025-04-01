Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Drops By 26.9%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the February 28th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CHS Price Performance

CHSCO opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.74. CHS has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $27.73.

CHS Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4922 per share. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

