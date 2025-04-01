Short Interest in Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Rises By 36.8%

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,151,200 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the February 28th total of 841,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 58.1 days.

Cineplex Price Performance

Shares of CPXGF stock opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.74. Cineplex has a 1-year low of $5.21 and a 1-year high of $9.32.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

