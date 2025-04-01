Short Interest in Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Rises By 36.8%

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,151,200 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the February 28th total of 841,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 58.1 days.
Cineplex Price Performance
Shares of CPXGF stock opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.74. Cineplex has a 1-year low of $5.21 and a 1-year high of $9.32.
About Cineplex
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cineplex
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Is Now the Right Time to Invest in a Natural Gas ETF?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Amprius Market Gets Amped Up on Growth Outlook
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- ETFs With the Best Returns of 2025: Gold and Silver Miners on Top
Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.