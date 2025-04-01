Short Interest in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Decreases By 20.3%

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,500 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the February 28th total of 172,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Swann sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,614.48. This trade represents a 7.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,700 shares of company stock valued at $37,175. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get DHI Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHI Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,008,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 587,376 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in DHI Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,237,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after buying an additional 280,699 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of DHI Group by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 681,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of DHI Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,450,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,108,000 after acquiring an additional 91,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 86.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 61,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 28,552 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHI Group

DHI Group Price Performance

DHI Group stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.33. 114,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,635. DHI Group has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $64.36 million, a PE ratio of 133.23 and a beta of 1.08.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. DHI Group had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 9.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DHI Group will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

DHI Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About DHI Group

(Get Free Report)

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.