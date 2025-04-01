Short Interest in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Declines By 30.1%

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the February 28th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 248,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 148,014 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,946,000. GWN Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Corps Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

Get DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund alerts:

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DTF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,826. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $11.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.26.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Announces Dividend

About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th.

(Get Free Report)

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.