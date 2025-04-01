Short Interest in Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Declines By 17.9%

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,000 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the February 28th total of 304,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Enghouse Systems Trading Up 1.8 %

OTCMKTS EGHSF traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $18.01. 26,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,491. Enghouse Systems has a 52-week low of $17.45 and a 52-week high of $25.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.44.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

About Enghouse Systems

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.