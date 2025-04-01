Short Interest in Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Declines By 17.9%

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,000 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the February 28th total of 304,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.
Enghouse Systems Trading Up 1.8 %
OTCMKTS EGHSF traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $18.01. 26,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,491. Enghouse Systems has a 52-week low of $17.45 and a 52-week high of $25.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.44.
About Enghouse Systems
