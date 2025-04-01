Short Interest in Fielmann Group AG (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) Grows By 42.3%

Fielmann Group AG (OTCMKTS:FLMNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,900 shares, a growth of 42.3% from the February 28th total of 139,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 63.8 days.

Fielmann Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLMNF remained flat at $46.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Fielmann Group has a one year low of $42.54 and a one year high of $50.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.02.

About Fielmann Group

Fielmann Group AG provides optical and hearing aid services in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. It manufactures and sells visual aids mainly glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, accessories, hearing aids systems and its accessories, as well as personal protective equipment.

