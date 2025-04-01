Short Interest in Fielmann Group AG (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) Grows By 42.3%

Fielmann Group AG (OTCMKTS:FLMNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,900 shares, a growth of 42.3% from the February 28th total of 139,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 63.8 days.
Fielmann Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FLMNF remained flat at $46.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Fielmann Group has a one year low of $42.54 and a one year high of $50.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.02.
About Fielmann Group
