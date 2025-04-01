Short Interest in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Drops By 18.2%

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the February 28th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF stock opened at $84.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.66 million, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.89. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 52-week low of $73.37 and a 52-week high of $91.29.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.0804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXTG. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,067,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $4,600,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 956.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 43,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 39,749 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $950,000.

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

