Short Interest in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Drops By 18.2%

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the February 28th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Stock Performance
Shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF stock opened at $84.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.66 million, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.89. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 52-week low of $73.37 and a 52-week high of $91.29.
First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.0804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF
First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Company Profile
The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Indxx NextG ETF
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.