Short Interest in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Decreases By 26.5%

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 393,000 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the February 28th total of 534,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 354,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Flushing Financial Price Performance

FFIC stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.75. 19,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,153. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.98. Flushing Financial has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 0.79.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). Flushing Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that Flushing Financial will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flushing Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is presently -87.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flushing Financial

In related news, EVP Thomas Buonaiuto sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $87,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,781.12. This trade represents a 17.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Flushing Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

