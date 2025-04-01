Short Interest in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Increases By 46.5%

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, a growth of 46.5% from the February 28th total of 31,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Universal Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FT. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 673,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after buying an additional 12,380 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 652,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 273,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 16,882 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 172,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 126,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 13,494 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Universal Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

FT traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.53. The company had a trading volume of 45,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,548. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.52. Franklin Universal Trust has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $7.80.

Franklin Universal Trust Dividend Announcement

About Franklin Universal Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

