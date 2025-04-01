Short Interest in Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE) Declines By 28.1%

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 571,700 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the February 28th total of 794,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Greenidge Generation

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Greenidge Generation stock. Soviero Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 251,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Soviero Asset Management LP owned 2.25% of Greenidge Generation at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenidge Generation Stock Up 4.9 %

GREE stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.77. 89,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,487. Greenidge Generation has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $3.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.73.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenter in New York, as well as hosts, powers, and provides technical support and other related services to bitcoin mining equipment owned by customers.

