Short Interest in Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG) Expands By 25.3%

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the February 28th total of 1,460,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 485,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities set a $27.00 price objective on Hamilton Insurance Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $25.00 target price on Hamilton Insurance Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Adrian Joseph Daws sold 3,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $79,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,198,383. The trade was a 1.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $311,566. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HG. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Hamilton Insurance Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group by 295.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Hamilton Insurance Group by 448.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HG traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.23. The company had a trading volume of 527,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,846. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day moving average is $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.92. Hamilton Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $21.68.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.44). Hamilton Insurance Group had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $543.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.17 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hamilton Insurance Group will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Hamilton Insurance Group Company Profile

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

Recommended Stories

