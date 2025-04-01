Short Interest in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Grows By 24.1%

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the February 28th total of 2,370,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 807,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.50. The company had a trading volume of 289,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,499. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average is $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.41. Health Catalyst has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $9.24.

In other news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $39,119.59. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,310.03. This trade represents a 5.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 6,442 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $37,363.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,108. This trade represents a 6.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,530 shares of company stock worth $299,572 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Group One Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Health Catalyst from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Health Catalyst from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.27.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

