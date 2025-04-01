Short Interest in Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP) Decreases By 30.4%

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the February 28th total of 61,200 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 150,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspire Veterinary Partners

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inspire Veterinary Partners stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP – Free Report) by 880.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,108 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 15.26% of Inspire Veterinary Partners worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspire Veterinary Partners Price Performance

Shares of Inspire Veterinary Partners stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.71. 47,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,984. The company has a market cap of $2.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -2.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Inspire Veterinary Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50.

About Inspire Veterinary Partners

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc owns and operates veterinary hospitals in the United States. The company specializes in small animal general practice hospitals, which serve companion pets, canine, and feline breeds, including equine care. Its hospitals provide preventive care for companion animals consisting of annual health exams and parasite control; dental health; nutrition and body condition counseling; neurological examinations; radiology; bloodwork; and skin and coat health, and other breed specific preventive care services.

