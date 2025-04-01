Short Interest in Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK) Drops By 16.9%

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the February 28th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interlink Electronics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Interlink Electronics by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 10,827 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interlink Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interlink Electronics by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interlink Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LINK traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,863. Interlink Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 0.93.

About Interlink Electronics

Interlink Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, firmware, and software into sensor-based products and custom sensor system solutions in the United States, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally.

