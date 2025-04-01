Short Interest in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Decreases By 33.5%

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decline of 33.5% from the February 28th total of 34,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Stock Performance

Shares of JOF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.36. 44,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,006. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.87. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $8.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JOF. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 7.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DKM Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000.

About Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

