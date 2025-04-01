Short Interest in Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Declines By 30.8%

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the February 28th total of 7,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jerash Holdings (US)

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Jerash Holdings (US) alerts:

Jerash Holdings (US) Stock Performance

JRSH stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,582. The firm has a market cap of $41.99 million, a PE ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 0.88. Jerash Holdings has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $4.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.34.

Jerash Holdings (US) Announces Dividend

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -64.52%.

(Get Free Report)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Hong Kong, Jordan, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.